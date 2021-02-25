The Bachelor Spoilers: Where Is Michelle Young From? Where Does She Teach?

Despite arriving three weeks late into the Bachelor Nation, Michelle Young managed to fit in quickly and become a fan favourite. The latest episode of the Hometown dates made fans like her more so than ever before having found out her humble background. Matt James was also pleasantly overwhelmed by her in the episode, which eventually earned her one of the final three roses. Here's a little trivia about Michelle the Bachelor.

(Warning - The Bachelor Spoilers ahead)

The Bachelor Spoilers - Where is Michelle Young from? Where does Michelle Young teach?

Michelle Young is an elementary school teacher from Minnesota. During the hometown dates, the families of the final four contestants flew down to Pennsylvania for the meet and greet. Of course, the episode was no short of emotional drama, which even led to one of the contestants' self-elimination. As for Michelle, her meet and greet was the most pleasant one out of the lot. For those who are new, Michelle can be easily categorised as one of those contestants who is adored by everybody equally despite having their own biases to root for.

Young not only introduced James to her parents but she also held a Zoom call with her adorable fifth-grade students after they insisted on meeting him, which says a lot about how close she is with them. Seeing their faces after so long made her tear up as well. The reality star teaches her fifth-grade students at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville. Her students sported matching t-shirts that read "TEAM MISS YOUNG" during the video call. They even came prepared with questions like, "How will you inspire Ms Young?" and "Have you guys kissed yet?"

Her parents also embraced James instantly and said they'll respect his decision no matter what. This came as a surprise for Matt as he kind of received cold shoulders from every other parent. He had the most meaningful conversations with Young's parents Ephraim and LaVonne where he even mentioned wholeheartedly that he's willing to move to Minnesota for Michelle. "Because with that feeling that I have for her, there's nothing I wouldn't do that would keep me from being with her," he said.

During the many conversations between the in-laws, it was also revealed that Young was a basketball player. As for where did Michelle Young play college basketball, she was a basketball star at Bradley University in Illinois and had even played for the popular Woodbury High School.

