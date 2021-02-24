Matt James season of The Bachelor has been pretty tumultuous. Fans are curious to know who did Matt pick in the finale after narrowing his top three suitors down to Rachael Kirkconnell, Bri Springs, and Michelle Young. However, one of Matt’s front runners, the 24-year-old, Graphic Designer Rachael has been facing racism allegations ever since the show's second week. Compounding on that Chris Harrison’s troubling comments on the racism controversy has sent the Bachelor nation into a frenzy. Find out whether Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell split after the show:

The Bachelor spoilers

Did Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell split after the show?

The Bachelor nation blogger and spoiler king Reality Steve revealed in one of his reports that Rachael’s family in Texas has been spreading the information that Rachael won Matt’s season. If this is in fact true, it appears as though the two have split up amidst the racism allegations against the contestant. Here's a recap of those allegations.

Here’s a quick refresher of the controversy

A Twitter storm arose when a picture of Rachael from 2018 went viral. She is seen attending an Old South antebellum themed party in the picture along with her other friends. A report in Cosmopolitan.com reveals that one of her high school classmate came ahead with the claims that Rachael had reportedly bullied her in high school for liking a black man. All of this compounded when Chris Harrison tried to defend the 24-year-old in an interview with ExtraTV’s Rachel Lindsay.

The report in Cosmopolitan reveals that TikTok user @feministmama came forward with receipts of Rachael’s concerning social media activity. In the video, screenshots allegedly of Rachael’s account show cultural appropriation in photos. It also contains the screenshots of Rachael liking posts of Trump-supporting friends wearing MAGA hats, sharing dangerous QAnon theories to her accounts, and more.

Who does Matt James end up with?

According to Reality Steve there is a high possibility that Matt James ended up with Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of the show. However, in his recent appearances on various entertainment channels, James didn't address the topic of Kirkconnell directly, other than noting that her photos were disappointing. So are Matt and Rachael still together.

Source: Bachelor Nation (Instagram)

Are Matt and Rachael still together?

According to a report in the Huffington Post, the Bachelor is no longer with the 24-year-old. Given that the show is still airing, neither James nor Kirkconnell has commented on the status of their relationship. Fans will be able to learn more about them in the After the Final Rose episode on March 15. We will also learn who is taking over Harrison's hosting duties for the special.

