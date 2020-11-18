Ezra Miller Shot New Justice League Scenes On Fantastic Beasts 3 Set, Reveals Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. The filmmaker shot extra footages for it in October with some lead actors including Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen / The Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Now it is disclosed that Miller completed his part while filming the untitled third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets A New Teaser Trailer With Extra Scenes; WATCH

Ezra Miller shot new Justice League footage on Fantastic Beasts 3 set?

The Snyder Cut reshoots took place in October 2020 and at the time Ezra Miller was busy filming Fantastic Beasts 3. In a recent interview with Beyond the Trailer, Zack Snyder explained how he directed Miller for Justice League's additional scenes via Zoom, with the help of Fantastic Beasts crew. He said that he had to get a pickup shot of the actor when they were doing this little bit extra scenes. The filmmaker mentioned that Ezra Miller was shooting for Fantastic Beasts which was in London. Unfortunately, they were not going to travel to London. However, Snyder stated that he would have loved to do that.

Zack Snyder asserted that they picked Ezra Miller up on a Zoom call. He sent the Fantastic Beasts crew some drawings to be like, 'OK this is what he has to do, this is where he is, blah blah blah,’ and explained them the sequence. The director was at his home office and the actor was on his little set. Snyder noted that there were three monitors for him so he could see the set, and he could see Miller and the camera.

Also Read | Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Also Read | Ray Fisher Reveals How Many Cyborg Scenes Were Reshot In Justice League

The Snyder cut reshoots also said to involve Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg. Cavill denied being a part of the reshoots, hinting that his work was done long back. Zack Snyder disclosed that there were no reshoots, but additional footage was filmed. He said that it will probably be about four or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie. Snyder stated that in the four hours that is his Justice League cut, the extra scenes which they recently shot are around four minutes.

The makers have also re-released the trailer of Justice League: Director’s Cut as it was taken down reportedly due to music rights issue. While it mostly has the same sequences, there are a few scenes which were not seen before. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. It will premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

Also Read | Justice League's Snyder Cut Could Have More Of Deathstroke, Hints Joe Manganiello

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.