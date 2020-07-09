Are Fai Khadra And Kylie Jenner Dating? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Two

22-year-old beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is probably one of the most popular faces on the planet right now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is followed everywhere she goes by the paparazzi. Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was papped on one her outings in Los Angeles with a Palestinian Model. And fans began speculating whether Kylie Jenner had a new boyfriend.

Read | Kylie Jenner’s palatial home looks like a sheer paradise in these exquisite pictures

Who is Fai Khadra?

Fai Khadra is Kendall Jenner’s long time friend. He has been very close to the Kardashian and Jenner clan. When speculations about him dating Kendall Jenner began spreading, Kendall immediately shut them by posting a picture with Fai Khadra on her Instagram. The caption read “we don’t date he is just my date”.

Fai Khadra is a 28-year-old model and musician. He was born in Saudi Arabia but was raised in Dubai. But, the model is of Palestinian heritage.

Read | Kylie Jenner vacations with a man and it isn’t Travis Scott, details inside

According to an entertainment portal, his father is an art collector and Fai Khadra’s mother, Rula, owns the upscale lifestyle boutique in Saudi Arabia know as The Art of Living. It has also been reported that the Palestinian Model has twin sisters who are DJs and fashionistas. His twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra, have been regulars at renowned fashion week since they were 14 years old. Reportedly the twin sisters have parlayed their internet fame to start a career as a DJ duo.

Read | Kylie Jenner's vacay pics in keyhole mini-dress scream fun and fashion; check out here

Is Fai Khadra Kylie Jenner's New Boyfriend?

As per the reports of a media portal, Kylie Jenner was spotted with Fai Khadra outside Boosty Bellows night club in Los Angeles on June 7, 2020. The two were spotted arm-in-arm. This was not the first time the makeup mogul and the model had spent time together. As per the reports of an entertainment portal the Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra were spotted arm in arm at American Rapper Diddy’s 50th birthday bash as well.

Most recently the Palestinian model featured in Kylie Jenner’s pictures from her recent vacation to Canyon Point, Utah. Fai Khadra was spotted with Kylie and her two-year-old daughter Stormi. Although Kylie Jenner posted a few pictures with the model, the caption was not suggestive of any romantic entanglement between the two yet.

Read | Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship timeline; Here's all you need to know

Fai Khadra's photos

Fai Khadra has over one million followers on his Instagram account. The model often posts pictures relating to his modelling projects. He has also posted many pictures with sisters Simi and Haze Khadra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.