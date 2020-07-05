Kylie Jenner And Tyga's Relationship Timeline; Here's All You Need To Know

Kylie Jenner is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister. However, this does not prevent her from standing out in her sister clan. Kylie Jenner's relationships often are the subject of speculation amongst her fans. Her relationship with the American rapper Tyga had often caught the attention of the media.

It is alleged that Kylie Jenner had a longterm relationship with Tyga that lasted for several years. Although it all ended in 2017, fans just can’t get enough of the Kylie-Tyga duo. Here’s a timeline of Kylie Jenner's relationship with Tyga.

November 2011: It is rumoured that Kylie first met Tyga at her sister Kendall’s 16th birthday party.

July 2014: This was when Kylie first uploaded a picture with Tyga. However, several other stars also featured in Kylie’s Instagram post like Chris Brown and Kendall.

October 2014: Kylie makes her first appearance on Tyga’s Instagram. The Instagram post features the duo celebrating Halloween.

February 2015: Tyga denies dating Jenner at The Breakfast Club.

March 2015: Tyga indirectly states that he’s dating Kylie.

June 2015: Tyga and Kylie Jenner walk at their first red carpet together, at the Cannes film festival. However, the two are also accompanied by Kylie’s mother Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

July 2015: Kylie says she doesn’t intend to get married soon, quelling all rumours of the two tying the knot.

Not planning on getting married anytime soon :) — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 30, 2015

July 2015: Tyga gifts Kylie a Ferrari 458 convertible that approximately cost $320,000.

August 2015: Tyga joins Kyle’s family vacation in St. Barts.

August 2015: Kyle and Tyga make an appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

September 2015: Tyga jokingly calls Kylie his fiancée on Snapchat.

November 2015: Kylie is rumoured to break up with Tyga.

November 2015: Kylie denies splitting up with Tyga at the Ellen DeGeneres show.

March 2016: Tyga gets intimate with Kylie in a series of Snapchat videos.

August 2016: Tyga gifts Kyle a Maybach car.

March 2017: Tyga’s ex accuses him of not paying for their son’s child support.

April 2017: A media portal announces Kyle and Tyga’s rumoured break-up.

April 2017: Kylie Jenner’s rumoured romance with hip-hop artist Travis Scott comes out in the public domain.

May 2017: Kylie is spotted with Travis Scott in Miami.

August 2017: Kylie Jenner opens up about her break-up with Tyga publically.

Although Kylie and Tyga are broken-up, they will always occupy a place in the hearts of their fans. Further, the duo’s pictures and videos are popular with fans on social media to date. Unfortunately, Kylie Jenner has also broken up with the hip-hop artist Travis Scott.

