Falling For Look Lodge Cast: Take A Look At Who Plays Lily And Noah In The Romantic Flick

Falling For Look Lodge is a new Hallmark TV movie that showcases the love story of Lily and Noah. Lily is an event planner who is helping Noah plan his sister's wedding. In the process, the two main characters learn a lot about life and learn to appreciate each other. Take a look at the cast of Falling For Look Lodge and the characters they play:

Falling For Look Lodge cast - Lead actors

Clark Backo

Actor Clark Backo plays the lead role of Lily in the Falling For Look Lodge cast. Lily is an event planner and is helping Noah plan out his sister's wedding. Actor Clark Backo is a Canadian actor who has been seen in Supernatural (2005), Letterkenny (2016) and Designated Survivor (2016). She is also known for her work in the film Sadie's Last Days on Earth.

Jonathan Keltz

Actor Jonathan Keltz plays the lead role of Noah in the Falling For Look Lodge cast. Noah is planning his sister's wedding and is very uptight. Actor Jonathan Keltz is an American actor who is famous for his work in HBO series Entourage. He was also seen in Prom (2011) and 21 & Over (2013) and lives in Canada.

Falling For Look Lodge Cast - Supporting actors

Kathryn Kohut

Actor Kathryn Kohut plays the role of Justine in the film. She is the sister of Noah in Falling For Look Lodge. Actor Kathryn Kohut has also been seen in Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019), Love at Look Lodge (2020) and Kitty Mammas (2020).

Chris Violette

Actor Chris Violette is also seen in the film as a supporting member of the cast of Falling For Look Lodge. He is a Canadian-born TV and film actor. He is seen in many shows like Flashpoint, Lost Girl, Saving Hope, Bitten and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Janice Mendes

Actor Janice Mendes is also seen in the film as a supporting cast member of Falling For Look Lodge. She is a very well known actor and has been seen in many films and TV shows. She is known for her work in Due Process (2006), King of Sorrow (2007) and Cheaters' Club (2006).

