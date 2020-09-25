'Mismatch 3' Cast: Kanchan Mallick And Other Actors Who Are A Part Of The Series

A Bengali web series, Mismatch started streaming on Hoichoi since 2018. The season 2 of Mismatch came in 2019 and the third season of Mismatch released on September 15, 2020. Mismatch 3 consists of six episodes streaming on Hoichoi, directed by Soumik Chattopadhyay. Mismatch 3 follows two couples who swap their partners in order to retrieve their dull marriage life. Take a look at the cast of Mismatch 3.

Cast of Mismatch 3

Kanchan Mallick

Still from Mismatch 3

Kanchan Mallick portrays the character of a sex expert in the series Mismatch 3. He advises people and thugs them for money. The two lead couple of the show come to him to spice up their dull maried life and he advises them to swap their partners. Priyanka Rati Pal is seen as his assistant in the web series.

Rachel White

Rachel White plays the character of Sukanya in the show Mismatch 3. She is seen as a painter in the series. She plays the wife of Rajdeep Gupta, who portrays the character of Imtiaz on the show. Rachel White has been a part of the cast of 'Mismatch' since the first season itself.

Paayel Sarkar

Paayel Sarkar is another main lead who plays the character of Nibedita in Mismatch 3. She is seen as the wife of Abhishek Singh, RK in the show. In the trailer, Paayel Sarkar is seen as a worried woman who wants to revive her married life.

Rajdeep Gupta

Rajdeep Gupta is another character of Mismatch 3. He plays the character of Imtiaz in the series and the husband of Rachel White aka Sukanya. After facing issues in his marriage, his wife advises him to visit a sex expert, who swaps their partners.

Abhishek Singh

Actor Abhishek Singh plays the character of Nibedita's husband in Mismatch 3, RK. After his wife faces some serious issues in their marriage, he decides on taking an experts advice to retrieve his married life.

