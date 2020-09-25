'Pollock' Cast Featured Ed Harris As The Renowned Painter Jackson Pollock

Pollock is a biography-drama film which was released in the year 2000. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a painter, by the name Jackson Pollock. The film has been directed by Ed Harris and is based on a book by Steven Naifeh and Georgy White Smith. The film was highly appreciated by the viewers and critics alike for the intriguing plotline and promising performances. Here is a look at the cast of Pollock.

Pollock cast with details

1. Ed Harris as Jackson

Ed Harris was seen playing the lead role of Jackson Pollock in the film Pollock. He is a celebrated actor from New Jersey who has also won various prestigious awards for his work in the film industry. He is seen playing key roles in films like The Truman Show and Appaloosa, amongst others.

2. Robert Knott as Sande

Robert Knott was seen playing the character Sande Pollock in the film. He is a much-loved actor and writer who has been seen in a number of critically acclaimed films and shows. He is remembered for his work in films like Coneheads and The Sentinel.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (MassacreSlutDoom)

3. Molly Regan as Arloie

Molly Regan played the role of Arloie Pollock in the biography film. She is seen playing key roles in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic and New York Stories.

4. Marcia Gay Harden as Lee Krasner

Marcia Gay Harden played the role of Lee Krasner in this film. She is a celebrated actor from California, who has also won an Academy Award for her work in the film industry. She is recognized for her roles in films like Mystic River, Into the Wild, and Point Blank, amongst others.

5. Sada Thompson as Stella

Sada Thompson was seen in the shoes of Stella Pollock in the film Pollock. She is a senior actor from Des Moines, who left a lasting impact on the film industry. She is remembered for her work in films and shows like Family, Lincoln, and Cheers.

6. Matthew Sussman as Reuben

Matthew Sussman plays the role of Reuben Kadish in this drama film. He is an actor and director who is much-loved for his various films and shows. He has played a key role in films like Kate & Leopold and The Peacemaker, amongst others

7. Bud Cort as Howard Putzel

Bud Cort is seen playing the role of Howard Putzel in the film. He is a much-loved actor from New York who has appeared in various supporting yet pivotal roles. He is remembered for his work in films and shows like MASH and Coyote Ugly.

8. Amy Madigan as Peggy

Amy Madigan plays the key role of Peggy Guggenheim in the film Pollock. She is a much-loved artist from Chicago who has won various awards for her work in the industry. She is known for her roles in films like Uncle Buck and Gone Baby Gone.

9. Everett Quinton as James Sweeney

Everett Quinton is seen playing the character James Johnson Sweeney in this film. He is an actor and writer who has played various critically-acclaimed roles. He is seen in films and shows like Nurse Jackie and Big Business, amongst others.

10. Annabelle Gurwitch as May

Annabelle Gurwitch plays the role of May Rosenberg in Pollock. She is a much-loved actor from Alabama, who has worked in more than 80 films and shows. She is known for her work in films like Mousehunt, The Cable Guy and others.

Who played Jackson Pollock in the movie?

Actor Ed Harris played the role of Jackson Pollock in the film. He played the renowned painter who has his own unique techniques of painting and creating art.

Is Jackson Pollock still alive?

Jackson Pollock is a renowned painter who was born at Springs in New York. The great artist passed away on 11 August 1956. He is remembered even today through his evergreen paintings.

