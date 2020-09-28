'Falling For Look Lodge' Shoot Location Details; Know Where The Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Directed by Max McGuire, the film Love at Look Lodge stars Clark Backo, Jordan Blais and Erin Eldershaw in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Lily who wants to be an activities director at the Lodge she works at and is thrilled when she’s given a chance to do so by helping Noah and his family who visit the lodge for a wedding. The film has left many fans wondering about the location of the log. Here, we bring you the details-
Also Read: Utopia Cast And Everything You Need To Know About The Actors
Also Read: Central Park: Man Goes For Fishing, Reels Out A Human Corpse
'Look Lodge' is not a real place but seems to be similar to a motel in Canada, according to IMDb. The production of the film was done in Canada, which means the film was shot there. The cast of the film would often share pictures on their Instagram stories. In one of the stories shared by the cast of Falling for Look lodge, the location was mentioned as Ottawa. This means that the film was shot in Canada, Ottawa on that day specifically. According to Heavy.com, some scenes from the film was also shot at a beautiful retreat in Strathmere. Some of the scenes which had a beautiful backdrop was shot at La Belvedere, Montreal, Canada.
Grab some firewood, we’re roasting marshmallows to check off our #FallHarvest Bucket List before we tune in for the Hallmark Channel Original Premiere Falling for Look Lodge this Saturday at 9pm/8c! See if Lily’s @clarkb event planning dreams can become reality and use #FallingForLookLodge when you tweet. Don’t forget there are all new original movie premieres Saturday nights at 9pm/8c.
Also Read: BLACKPINK Unveils Teaser Poster Of 'The Album's' Main Track 'Lovesick Girls'; See Pic
Gather your supplies, because we’re roasting marshmallows this Saturday to check off our Bucket List before we watch the Hallmark Channel Original Premiere Falling for Look Lodge! Join us Saturday at 9pm/8c to see if Noah’s @johnnykanyon all-work-no-play attitude will keep him from seeing life’s bigger picture. Use #FallingForLookLodge when you tweet and join us every Saturday night for all new original movie premieres at 9pm/8c.
Clark Backo stars at Lily in the film. She plays the character of an employee who dreams of becoming the activities manager in the film. As she tries to bring Noah and his sister together, she falls in love with him. Jonathan Keltz stars as Noah a struggling singer, who comes for his sister's wedding, and also mend ties with her since he has distanced from her. Erin Eldershaw portrays the character of Noah’s sister in the film, who is about to get married. The Hallmark movie premiered on September 27th, 2020.
Also Read: 'Frenemies' To 'Spider-man: Homecoming': Zendaya's Movies To Enjoy Over Weekend
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.