'Falling For Look Lodge' Shoot Location Details; Know Where The Hallmark Movie Was Shot

Directed by Max McGuire, the film Love at Look Lodge stars Clark Backo, Jordan Blais and Erin Eldershaw in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Lily who wants to be an activities director at the Lodge she works at and is thrilled when she’s given a chance to do so by helping Noah and his family who visit the lodge for a wedding. The film has left many fans wondering about the location of the log. Here, we bring you the details-

Falling for Look Lodge Filming Locations

'Look Lodge' is not a real place but seems to be similar to a motel in Canada, according to IMDb. The production of the film was done in Canada, which means the film was shot there. The cast of the film would often share pictures on their Instagram stories. In one of the stories shared by the cast of Falling for Look lodge, the location was mentioned as Ottawa. This means that the film was shot in Canada, Ottawa on that day specifically. According to Heavy.com, some scenes from the film was also shot at a beautiful retreat in Strathmere. Some of the scenes which had a beautiful backdrop was shot at La Belvedere, Montreal, Canada.

Clark Backo stars at Lily in the film. She plays the character of an employee who dreams of becoming the activities manager in the film. As she tries to bring Noah and his sister together, she falls in love with him. Jonathan Keltz stars as Noah a struggling singer, who comes for his sister's wedding, and also mend ties with her since he has distanced from her. Erin Eldershaw portrays the character of Noah’s sister in the film, who is about to get married. The Hallmark movie premiered on September 27th, 2020.

