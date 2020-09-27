'Frenemies' To 'Spider-man: Homecoming': Zendaya's Movies To Enjoy Over Weekend

Becoming the youngest actor to win in the Drama Lead Category, Zendaya has boldly marked her presence in Hollywood. She began her career as a child model and went on to become a backup dancer. Zendaya rose to fame for her various Sitcoms on Disney. The actor has been a part of several TV shows and has also appeared in various movies. Take a look at some of Zendaya’s best movies in Hollywood you can binge-watch this weekend.

Zendaya’s movies to watch over the weekend

The Greatest Showman

Directed by Michael Gracey The Greatest Showman was an American musical drama film. The film starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Featuring nine original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film was inspired by the story of PT Barnum’s creation of Barnum American museum. Zendaya essayed the role of Anne Wheeler in the film, an acrobat and trapeze artist.

Spider-man: Homecoming

After lending a voice for an animated Hollywood film, Zendaya starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Superhero film was based on a comic character Spiderman. Directed by Jon Watts, the film featured Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau and Zendaya. She played the character of Michelle Jones. Her character in Spider-man: Homecoming was weird and different and a lot of young people could relate to it.

Spider-man: Far from Home

Zendaya also starred in the sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home. This film too, starred Tom Holland, Samuel Jackson and Zendaya. The actor is often referred to as MJ in the film, and she portrays the character of Spider-man’s love interest in the film.

Frenemies

Frenemies is a teen comedy-drama film based on a novel with the same name. It features an ensemble cast of actors Bella Throne, Zendaya, Stefanie Scott, Nick Robinson and Mary Mouser. The television film follows the story of three pairs of teenagers who go from friends to enemies and become friends again.

Smallfoot

Although Zendaya did not make an appearance in the film, she lent her voice for a character named Meechee in the film. Smallfoot is an animated musical comedy film which follows the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with each species thinking the other was just a myth.

