BLACKPINK Unveils Teaser Poster Of 'The Album's' Main Track 'Lovesick Girls'; See Pic

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK recently announced their upcoming album, The Album, slated to release on October 2. On September 28, BLACKPINK's official Instagram page announced the name of their title track as Lovesick Girls. The band shared the teaser poster of The Album's main track. Take a look:

In this Instagram picture, the four girl band members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa can be seen in black outfits. They are spotted resting their head on each other's shoulders. The poster reveals the release date, release time and title of The Album's main track. The poster also has 'Lovesick Girls' written in pink colour. Lovesick Girls will release on October 2 at 12 am EST and 1 pm KST. The song is helmed by YG Entertainment.

About 'The Album'

BLACKPINK's The Album is produced under the banners of YG Entertainment and Interscope. Initially, it was introduced by two singles, How You Like That and Ice Cream with American singer Selena Gomez. While the former single was released on June 26, the latter made its peak on August 28, 2020.

The Album will be Blackpink's first Korean release since Kill This Love (2019). This album holds ten BLACKPINK's songs. The band collaborated with producers like Teddy, Tommy Brown, R. Tee, Mr. Franks and 24. Interestingly, all the ten songs were written and recorded in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per YG Entertainment's announcement made on September 4, The Album had surpassed 800,000 pre-orders in just 6 days after the pre-order period started. It is said that the number of pre-orders reached over 530,000 copies in South Korea, and combined pre-orders from the United States and Europe amounted to around 270,000 units. Currently, only three songs have been released.

BLACKPINK's How You Like That was the first pre-release single from the album. It was penned by Danny Chung and Teddy Park. The latter, along with R. Tee and 24 are also credited as producers. How You Like That was labelled as Song of Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ice Cream is BLACKPINK's collaboration with Selena Gomez. The song was written by Gomez, Teddy, Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Bekuh Boom, 24, Steven Franks. It peaked at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

