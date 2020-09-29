Where Was 'Fargo' Series Filmed? Details About 'Fargo' Season 4 Filming Locations

Fargo is one of the most popular crime drama shows in the world. The show enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. The anthology series is created and primarily written by Noah Hawley. The series premiered its first season in 2014 which became an instant hit. Each season of Fargo is based in different era and location. The show is now back with its fourth season for the viewers. Fargo season 4 premiered on September 27, 2020, and it is set in Kansas City, Missouri in the 1950s.

The show features Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and E'myri Crutchfield in key roles for its fourth season. As the show premiered recently, a lot of fans have been wondering about where was Fargo series filmed? To all the people who are curious to know about Fargo season 4 filming locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Fargo series filmed?

According to a report by 49thward.org, the show’s fourth season has been filmed in and around Chicago. Fargo season 4 is based in the Kansas City. However, the production company opted for Chicago as the buildings in the city are more reminiscent of the era in which the show takes place in its fourth season. The report mentioned that while searching for the Fargo season 4 filming locations, the producers came across Rogers Park in Chicago and found a home where one of the main characters will live during the fourth season.

A report by the Chicago Tribune mentioned that the show was based at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side. The show was filmed in the city and suburbs with several spots given a revamp to make them look like from the 1950s. The report added that a home in the 1900 block of West Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park was transformed into a mortuary.

This mortuary in the show will be run by a character played by Andrew Bird. Olde Western Avenue in Blue Island also serves as the show’s main thoroughfare. Some of the other Fargo series shooting locations consisted of at Union Station and in the Uptown area, Old Norwood Park neighbourhood, Oak Park and Riverside among others.

Fargo season 4 filming locations

