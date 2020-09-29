'Utopia' Filming Location: Know Where This Action Drama Was Filmed

Utopia is an American action mystery drama web series which is an adaptation of the British black comedy-conspiracy thriller drama television series of the same name. It is created by Gillian Flynn who is also the writer of Sharp Objects, Dark Places, and Gone Girl. Utopia premiered on September 25, 2020, on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The filming of Utopia has taken place at various locations.

Utopia filming locations

According to Gillian Flynn, the latest web series Utopia was shot for about 4 months. Utopia filming locations included places like Chicago, Illinois. Some shots were also taken in places around Ontario, Canada. The filming got over in October 2019.

Chicago, Illinois

Utopia was shot in the metropolitan city of Chicago. Some scenes of Utopia were also shot in the Village of Bloomingdale. The residents of the Village of Bloomingdale were informed a few months in advance about the presence of the huge cast in the area. The filming of Utopia started in May at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. Later the shooting took place in Austin, Little Italy, Pilsen and west suburban Lisle.

I live in Bloomingdale and we received this notice today that Utopia will be filming here. I hope they'll be needing extras! pic.twitter.com/vMnpZiKNPc — AgtSpooky (@agtspooky) April 12, 2019

In May 2019, the commuters on the Interstate 55 highway reported that they saw the "Wonderland" signs under the Interstate 55 highway at Wood St. Entrance. Utopia filming location also includes Harold Washington Library Center, 2201 W Campbell Park Drive, 2120 N Milwaukee Avenue, AT&T centre in Hoffman Estates, and Lincolnwood Town Center. Chicago has been used for various other films for shoots such as 'Lovecraft County' and 'Shameless'.

Ontario, Canada

Utopia filming location also included Ontario in Canada. Filming of few scenes took place in Rockwood Conservation Area in Ontario, Canada. Films like Dawn of the Dead, Camp Rock, and A History of Violence have previously been shot in Ontario, Canada.

About Utopia

Utopia recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, Cory Michael Smith, Desmin Borges, John Cusack, and Ashleigh Lathrop. The story of the web series revolves around a group of young adults. This group meets online and finds a cult underground graphic novel. The book pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organisation. The novel also forces them to carry out dangerous tasks to save the world.

