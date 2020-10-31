Supermodel Karlie Kloss Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joshua Kushner: Reports

American fashion supermodel Karlie Kloss was recently in news for her political stand and how she is voting for the Democrat party this coming election. However, social media has now been taken by a storm of reports about the speculations that the supermodel is expecting her first child soon. People.com reported that the fashion model who has been married to Joshua Kushner for two years would soon be welcoming her their first child and the news has stirred a storm on social media.

Karlie Kloss is pregnant

People reported that a source has confirmed to them that Karlie is pregnant with her first child. Moreover, the portal revealed that Karlie is “overjoyed” to be expecting her first child. As per the source of the media portal, the first child is expected to arrive in 2021 and the source said to the portal that “she will be the most amazing mother”.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner relationship timeline

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner dated for over 6 years before the two decided to get married. The couple had always been open about their relationship and often used to share pictures together. Karlie had even announced her engagement with Joshua on social media with a heartfelt note along with it.

The note read, “love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over”. She shared a sweet picture with him with sun and ocean in the background. Check out the picture below.

Karlie Kloss' wedding

They tied the knot in October 2018 in an intimate wedding in upstate New York. On their first anniversary, Karlie shared pictures from her wedding. People reported that the bride wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony. Check out the pictures below.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Karlie Kloss votes for Biden

On another note, like many other celebrities in Hollywood, Karlie Kloss has made her stand clear on politics. The supermodel had revealed in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she had voted for Democrat in the year 2016. She further revealed that she would be voting for the Democrats again this Presidential election.

Karlie Kloss' older brother Jared Kushner is an advisor to Donald Trump. Moreover, he is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. Despite having family ties with Trump, Kloss has been publically supporting the Democrat candidates. Kloss had uploaded a picture on social media with the caption, “What’s your voting plan?" Kloss captioned her post. "This was mine—signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered ✅ #voteBLUE #scienceoverfiction". She was seen wearing a Biden Harris face mask as she clicked a selfie. Check out the picture below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.