Elsa Raven, 'the Clocktower Lady' From 'Back To The Future', Passes Away At The Age Of 91

Actor Elsa Raven has passed away at the age of 91, reported Deadline. She was famous for her roles in Titanic and Back To The Future. Read ahead to know about the actor in the article below.

Elsa Raven's death

David Shaul, Elsa Raven's manager, mentioned in his statement to Deadline that the actor passed away in her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. There was no other information attached to his statement. Even the cause of her death has not yet been reported.

Elsa Raven was born on September 21, 1929, in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. She made her debut in the film The Honeymoon Killers in 1970. The film was directed by Leonard Kastle and starred Shirley Stoler as Martha Beck, Tony Lo Bianco as Raymond Fernandez, Doris Roberts as Bunny, Marilyn Chris as Myrtle Young and Elsa Raven as Matron. The film went on to become one of the greatest American movies that year.

After that, she was seen in many movies. As mentioned earlier, a few of her most popular movies are Titanic and Back To The Future. Elsa Raven in Titanic was seen as Ida Straus. Titanic came out in 1970 and was directed, written, co-produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. It featured Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the lead. Titanic went on to earn $2 billion worldwide, as per reports.

Elsa Raven was seen as 'The clocktower lady' in the Back To The Future cast. The film was released in 1985 and was directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film was written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale. The film starred Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson in the main roles.

Many reports added that Elsa Raven's death one was one of the saddest deaths in 2020. She was a renowned actor who was seen in more than 30 movies and also made multiple TV appearances. Some of her famous TV shows were Million Dollar Infield (1982), 3rd Rock from the Sun & Everybody Loves Raymond (2004).

