Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkers' New Clip Reveals Major Spoilers | WATCH

A new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released on Thursday, December 12, 2019. This new clip revealed a lot of spoilers from the upcoming movie. Read on to know details.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s new clip dishes spoilers

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The film marks the end of the nine-part Skywalker Saga. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also the third instalment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

In the clip, Kylo Ren enters the cold dark place that had been previously seen in various other Star Wars movies. As Kylo Ren enters this place, Emperor Palpatine is heard talking to Ren. Palpatine tells Ren that he was the voice in his head the whole time. Palpatine further mentions that this has been the reason for Kylo Ren’s turn to the dark side.

Palpatine’s voice then changes to that of Darth Vader, thus clearing the rumour that James Earl Jones will be playing the role of Vader once again. Andy Serkis can be also heard voicing the character of Snoke. The clip that has been shared by the makers had the caption, “Nothing will prepare you for the end. Watch an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See it in theatres on Dec. 20!”

This short clip shared by the makers has definitely left some fans speechless and blindsided. Their reaction to this clip is definitely visible on social media. That said, many fans are not shocked that Palpatine is back. Palpatine’s voice was also heard in the previous trailer that was released by the makers. However, this trailer confirmed the fact that Palpatine will be playing a major role in the third instalment. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to release on December 20.

