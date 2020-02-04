John Wick 4: Fan Expectations Regarding Unfinished Story Lines In The Franchise

In the last decade, fans of the action genre were introduced to several new plots and characters. However, the John Wick series stood apart for the sheer charisma of Keanu Reeves. The franchise debuted in 2014 and has since then has gone on to become one of the most popular action franchises. However, after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, fans have had several burning questions regarding unsolved plots in the storyline. Here are some of the most popular plotlines that fans wished would get resolved in the upcoming John Wick film which will be the fourth installment in the series.

Fan expectations for John Wick 4

John Wick vs The Elder

Fans were finally introduced to the one known as the Elder. John seeks his help after his privileges are revoked in the second installment. The Elder is all-powerful and founder of the High Table, who allows him to re-enter the assassins guild and pledge his service to him. John agrees but has his wedding finger cut along with his ring and is tasked with killing Winston. In Parabellum, it is later revealed that John did not complete his mission. Hence, there is quite a possibility that the Elder will most likely send forces after Wick.

Winston taking on the High Table

After the events of Parabellum, fans believed that Winston had, in fact, helped John stage his own death in order to escape the Adjudicator and her operatives. Fans have also assumed a theory wherein Winston may aid the Bowery King in taking the fight to his superiors. Hence fans have sensed some sort of rebellion amongst the High Order and the ones facing them along with John Wick and his allies.

John Wick Finding Closure

John has mentioned several times in the franchise that in order to keep the memories of his wife alive, he stays alive and that is what helps him to keep fighting. However, fans have assumed that he may not be able to go on for long and will soon face death or may find some other reason to live for. In the films, he has a reputation of playing really close with death, making his enemies believe he is not human. However his legacy may have to end, fans are debating on this and are also eager to know the outcome in John Wick 4.

