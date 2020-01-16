John Wick's Television Show 'The Continental' To Release In Late 2021?

John Wick's makers are all set to bring in a full-fledged television show titled The Continental, which will be the prequel of John Wick after the released of the fourth installment of neo-noir action film. The film has been vastly applauded on a global basis, after which the makers of the film decided to come up with a sequel of the film, which was a prequel of the movie. The second installment of the movie titled John Wick: Chapter 2 also was a commercial success and so was its third edition titled John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum. The makers recently confirmed that the television show is still very much into development and will release after the fourth part of the film.

Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch reveals the release date of The Continental

The President and CEO of Starz, Jeffery Hirsch provide fans with the long-awaited update on The Continental at the 2020 Winter TCAs. Hirsh not only confirmed that the television series is still very much in development but also confirmed that the cable channel is planning to premiere the series sometime after the fourth sequel of John Wick hits the theatres on May 21, 2021.

In the statement at TCA, Hirsch stated that he had a meeting on a season pitch regarding the television series and like the group of writers, he is trying to get everything in the right place so the television series does not interfere with the motion picture. Thus, it will be aired after the theatrical release of John Wick: Chapter 4. The Continental is, therefore, now on track for a release sometime in late 2021.

