'John Wick 3' Loses Best Action Movie Award To 'Avengers: Endgame', Fans Enraged

The year 2019 was an eventful for action movie enthusiasts as they got to witness some of the best action-based films throughout the year. One of the movies that emerged as the most popular film was Avengers: Endgame.

The film was one of the most anticipated movies for Marvel fans as it concluded the long saga. The ending of the film served as a bittersweet farewell to all Marvel fans and left them emotional.

'John Wick 3' Fans Are Furious After 'Avengers: Endgame' Wins Best Action Movie At Critics’ Choice Awards

Another such film was the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 3. The movie saw some well-choreographed fight sequences along with a gripping script. The movie went on to earn well at the box office and was loved by fans immensely. However, the recent Critics Choice Award for the Best Action Film 2020, went to Avengers: Endgame and fans were not happy with this decision. The fans questioned and expressed their disapproval to the jury.

Fans even argued by saying that Marvel had just CGI fights and visual effects to their sequences as compared to John Wick 3. Some argued that 1917 could have been a better option as well. Here is some reactions from the fans upon the announcement of the award.

CGI action shouldn’t win over carefully choreographed fight scenes, like the type you see in a John Wick flick. — Chris Lowery (@ChrisLowery1991) January 13, 2020

Shoulda been John Wick 3. — ♞Lance D. Slade (@LanceDFier) January 13, 2020

Wait... Avengers won over 1917 or John Wick for best action?? I honestly have to laff at this point pic.twitter.com/Qgb3m6PCwN — Harvey Keitel's sugar baby (@dunckaccino) January 13, 2020

endgame winning the critics choice award for best action film over john wick 3 is my villain origin story — taylor sloane's y/n (@marvelkomiks) January 13, 2020

Critic’s at this award thing are thinking Endgame is a genuinely better action movie than 2019’s John Wick, we shouldn’t let the critics chose awards imo — paul💎 (@hirekei_) January 13, 2020

john wick 3 should’ve won best action movie :”( — laras (@milkyseas) January 13, 2020

That's great and I'm happy it won because I loved Avengers Endgame and it had one awesome and incredible battle at the end BUT we've seen Avengers Vs CGI army before so I'm shocked that John Wick 3 didn't because those action scenes are some if the best you get in movies. https://t.co/v0wdHkmRgG — SuperGuttaSpider 🕷🕸 (@SuperSpider2001) January 13, 2020

