'John Wick 3' Loses Best Action Movie Award To 'Avengers: Endgame', Fans Enraged

Hollywood News

'John Wick 3' fans have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of recent award win of 'Avengers: Endgame' for Best Action Film. Read on to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Wick 3

The year 2019 was an eventful for action movie enthusiasts as they got to witness some of the best action-based films throughout the year. One of the movies that emerged as the most popular film was Avengers: Endgame.

The film was one of the most anticipated movies for Marvel fans as it concluded the long saga. The ending of the film served as a bittersweet farewell to all Marvel fans and left them emotional.



'John Wick 3' Fans Are Furious After 'Avengers: Endgame' Wins Best Action Movie At Critics’ Choice Awards



Another such film was the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 3. The movie saw some well-choreographed fight sequences along with a gripping script. The movie went on to earn well at the box office and was loved by fans immensely. However, the recent Critics Choice Award for the Best Action Film 2020, went to Avengers: Endgame and fans were not happy with this decision. The fans questioned and expressed their disapproval to the jury.



Fans even argued by saying that Marvel had just CGI fights and visual effects to their sequences as compared to John Wick 3. Some argued that 1917 could have been a better option as well. Here is some reactions from the fans upon the announcement of the award.  



 

 

 

