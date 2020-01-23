'Happy Gilmore And John Wick 3' To Hit Netflix Australia In February

Online video streaming platform Netflix announced that that it will be releasing Happy Gilmore and John Wick 3: Parabellum on Netflix Australia. The former will release on February 14 and the latter on February 28. Happy Gilmore is a sports comedy film helmed by Dennis Dugan and is produced by Robert Simonds. The 1996 film stars Adam Sandler as the protagonist. The story revolves around Sandler's ice hockey character who discovers his talent for Golf.

John Wick 3: Parabellum

John Wick 3: Parabellum is an American neo-noir thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski. The film follows the story of ex-hitman John Wick(Keanu Reeves) and is the third instalment in the series after John Wick (2014) and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017). The story has been developed by Derek Kolstad. The movie has been backed by production companies such s 87Eleven Productions, Thunder Road Pictures and Summit Entertainment.

Netflix's February releases

Although there are a lot of other shows releasing on Netflix in the month of February with a host of shows releasing on Valentines Day such as Notting Hill Tower Heist, The Eagle, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry. A few movies/shows releasing in the first week of February are- Baby Driver, She did that, Philomena, Love Jacked, Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1, Hey Arnold! The Movie, Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story.

Studio Ghibli fans are in for a big surprise this February as all the iconic films of the Japanese animation studio are going to be available on Netflix. Netflix announced that it had acquired streaming rights to all 21 of the Studio Ghibli’s animated feature films. The list included Oscar-winning Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke.

The studio had reportedly passed deals in the past to release their films on digital media. Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki said that the studio was now ready to embrace the revolution and reach to a wider audience through Netflix.

