THIS 'Stranger Things' Actor Was Once Jailed For Shoplifting Merchandise Worth ₹4 Lakh?

Stranger Things is a science fiction, horror-drama web series that streams on Netflix. Popular star Winona Ryder plays one of the main characters, Joyce Byers, in the series. But did you know, the actor, who have received many acclaims for her performances in Stranger Things, was once caught shoplifting merchandise worth more than four lakh rupees and got jailed. Read to know all about it-

Strange Things’ Winona Ryder was jailed for shoplifting

The incident took place back in 2001 and was the front page news of most of the tabloids. Security officers detained the Stranger Things actor as she left the Saks Fifth Avenue store located on Wilshire Boulevard on December 12. She shoplifted merchandise worth $5,560 which currently equals to around ₹4, 21, 784.

Winona Ryder took several things from the store. The list included cashmere Marc Jacobs sweater valued $760, quite a few Frederic Fekkai hair accessories priced around $600 and various pairs of socks along with a cashmere pair from Donna Karan worth $80. Ryder was found guilty of robbery and had served 480 hours of community service.

Winona Ryder made her acting debut in 1986’s film, Lucas and has worked in movies as well as in television shows. She has received two Academy Awards nomination for her performances in Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence (1993) and Gillian Armstrong’s Little Women (1994). She won a Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in The Age of Innocence along with a BAFTA nomination for the same. Beetlejuice (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Girl, Interrupted (1999) and Mr. Deeds (2002) are some of her well-known works.

Stranger Things is created by The Duffer Brothers. It stars an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery. The series is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Till now, it has three seasons with 25 episodes and a fourth season is confirmed.

Stranger Things has received multiple awards and nominations. It includes 31 Primetime Emmy Award nominations (and six wins), four Golden Globe Award nominations, a British Academy Television Award nomination, two Directors Guild of America Award nominations, three Writers Guild of America Award nominations, and three Grammy Award nominations. It has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, two American Film Institute awards, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and three People's Choice Awards, among others.

