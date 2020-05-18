Netflix Series 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Might Not Release This Year; Read Details

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their favorite web shows. Coming as a piece of bad news for the fans, the release of highly-anticipated series, Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix, seems to have been pushed ahead. Earlier before the lockdown impacted the entertainment industry, the Duffer Brothers teased the arrival of the new season in 2020. But, later since the COVID-19 outbreak has shut Hollywood, it seems like the release date is postponed to next year. As per reports, David Harbour reportedly hinted that the release date has been pushed to 2021 in his March Instagram Live session. The actor confirmed that season four was supposed to come out early next year.

Stranger Things season 4 might not release this year

The eager fans are mentally preparing themselves to embrace the news of the possible delay of the release. The speculations of a possible 2021 release have begun circulating on social media after the director and executive producer of the highly-watched series Stranger Things,' Shawn Levy reportedly told a local media outlet that the production has been halted due to the virus outbreak which is causing a delay.

As per reports, Levy reportedly said that he received several calls from the streaming platform while he was directing takes and blocking scenes before the lockdown. He immediately shared the news with his cast and crew that the makers would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. Though there were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, the makers decided to pause the shooting. As per reports, owing to the severe pandemic that has hit globally, the production of the flick is on halt and as per reports, a few episodes are yet to be filmed. With the season still incomplete and yet to be shot, Stranger Things 4 might not release this year. Now, with the pandemic creating havoc globally, it is still not clear as to when the production will resume.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. A failed scientific experiment creates an alternate supernatural dimension, the Upside Down. The creatures from the alternate dimension start to threaten the residents of Hawkins. The fourth season is said to take the Upside Down creatures from Hawkins to another location.

