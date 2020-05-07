Jim Hopper's Backstory To Be A Major Focus Of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Fans of Stranger Things already know that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will be returning to the show in season 4. Jim Hopper's return was recently confirmed by the trailer for the Stranger Things season 4, which was shared online a while back. While Season 3 seemingly killed off Jim Hopper, it looks like David Harbour's character will not only be back for the next season but his backstory will also be a major plot point. In fact, David Harbour himself talked about how Hopper's story was going to be changed forever in Stranger Things Season 4.

David Harbour reveals how important Jim Hopper is for Stranger Things Season 4

Ever since fans learnt about Jim Hopper's return, many have been speculating about what role David Harbour's character would play in season 4. While fans know some details about Jim Hopper's backstory, the character's past life has mostly remained a mystery. Now, David Harbour himself revealed how Jim Hopper's backstory would play a significant role in Stranger Things Season 4.

Speaking at Liverpool Comic-Con, David Harbour stated that in season two, Eleven discovered five boxes. One had Brenner’s stuff from Hawkins Lab, another was titled 'Dad,' the third one was called 'Vietnam,' and finally, one was titled ‘New York'. Harbour then added that these three things were established in the season, but were never paid off.

The actor further claimed that ignoring those hooks would make the Duffer brothers bad writers. However, according to David Harbour, the Duffer brothers were very good writers, so Hopper's backstory would not be ignored. David Harbour then stated that he knew specifically that in season four, they would give viewers a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory.

David Harbour further added that he was really excited that viewers would get to know more about Hopper's life. Moreover, the actor might have also confirmed that his character will be reunited with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). However, one thing is for certain, as according to David Harbour, Stranger Things Season 4 will show fans what Jim Hopper went through before he met Eleven.

