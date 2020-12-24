Fans Hail 'The Midnight Sky', Twitterati Calls George Clooney's Film 'visually Stunning'

The Midnight Sky, a Netflix film that stars and is also directed by George Clooney, has been made available for streaming by the makers of the film on the streaming giant. The Midnight Sky is about a lone scientist's efforts to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to an earth that has been destroyed by a mysterious global catastrophe. The film has been made on a budget of 100 million dollars. Ever since its release onto the streaming service, fans of the actor and netizens have been sharing their The Midnight Sky review on Twitter.

Netizens have reacted to the movie, giving their own hilarious and innovative review to the film. In some of the reviews, one can see that some people are taking the religious route, while some have talked about the more technical aspects of the film. One Twitter user can be seen asserting that Clooney's efforts have not produced the desired result. Those reactions can be found below. "Thanks @NetflixUK for the wonderful, festive, jolly sleigh ride that is #TheMidnightSky," wrote one user.

The Midnight Sky review by Twitterati

#TheMidnightSky is a huge, if unintentional, slap at whacko evangelical beliefs. Not only does earth's doom bypass the Rapture (Oh.), but the new interstellar Adam and Eve are an interracial couple. Jesus, apparently, will return and go, "Wha' happened?" LOL #GeorgeClooney pic.twitter.com/WOKomNyqTa — Méchant Loup (@MchantLoup5) December 18, 2020

#TheMidnightSky by George Clooney is visually stunning and would be 100% worth seeing on the big screen just for that alone! But the Characters and flow of the story create what can sometimes be an unfocused mess! pic.twitter.com/sNvNADMC3Y — MaxBolton (@MaxBoltonYT) December 17, 2020

Real cheerful antidote a virus ridden, troubled world needs... pic.twitter.com/ie1hNk7ADZ — bigmeuprudeboy (@bigmeuprudeboy) December 23, 2020

#TheMidnightSky

people seldom see a midnight sky as they are asleep... watching this movie has the same effect! #GeorgeClooney #Netflix @NetflixUK 🥱 — grumpy old fruitcake (@grumpyoldfruit) December 23, 2020

What was the Catastrophe in The Midnight Sky?

Since netizens have caught the act of George Clooney in The Midnight Sky, people have been wondering as to what was the exact calamity that rendered earth inhabitable. To answer the question "What Was the Catastrophe in The Midnight Sky?", the exact set of events that left the earth of 2049 looking like how it does in the film has not been specified. Judging by the reactions of the characters such as that of George Clooney in The Midnight Sky and others, one can say that the characters were expecting it and were observed to be behaving as if they envisioned the earth in its current state a long time ago. It appears as if Clooney has left it on the members of the audience to decide what the catastrophe could have been.

