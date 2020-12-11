The Midnight Sky Final Trailer Out, George Clooney Stars In Post-apocalyptic Sci-fi Drama

The Midnight Sky is the latest science fiction Netflix film starring Academy Award-winner George Clooney. Earlier, a teaser trailer was released which generated good hype for the project and now the makers have dropped the final trailer ahead of its premiere.

Also Read | George Clooney Stuck In Arctic In 'The Midnight Sky' Teaser On Netflix; Watch

The Midnight Sky Final Trailer out

Netflix has shared The Midnight Sky final trailer featuring cast lead by George Clooney. The 2:48 minute-long footage starts with Clooney and a small girl who is trying to contact a spaceship to provide information about Earth’s condition, following a global disaster. They must travel in the killing snowy conditions. Meanwhile, in space, the authorities are facing issues on the ship. They are struck by a cloud of space debris, much like Clooney-starrer Gravity. The scenes hint that The Midnight Sky plot has strong emotional values for the audiences. It will go beyond isolation and beyond fear as it is where lives hope. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 23, 2020. Check out The Midnight Sky Final Trailer below.

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

The Midnight Sky cast includes Felicity Jones as Sully, Kyle Chandler as Mitchell, David Oyelowo as Commander Tom Adewole, Tiffany Boone as Maya, Demian Bichir as Sanchez, and Caoilinn Springall as Iris. The film is directed and produced by George Clooney, who also plays the lead as scientist Augustin Lofthouse. The Midnight Sky cast also features Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ, and Miriam Shor.

The film is based on Good Morning, Midnight novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The screenplay is adapted by Mark L. Smith. The Midnight Sky plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic time that follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

The production company involved are Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures, and Syndicate Entertainment. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts serve as producers. Music has been composed by Alexandre Desplat, with cinematography from Martin Ruhe and editing by Stephen Mirrione.

Also Read | Ben Affleck In Talks To Star In 'The Tender Bar' Adaptation By George Clooney For Amazon

Hope finds a way. From Academy Award® winner George Clooney, The Midnight Sky premieres on Netflix December 23rd. pic.twitter.com/BQpYn03Fpm — The Midnight Sky (@midnightskymov) December 2, 2020

Also Read | Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

George Clooney was last seen in 2016 released Money Monster co-starring Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell, and others. It received mixed reviews from the audiences and fared well at the box office. Clooney has directed films like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ideas of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon. Now, The Midnight Sky will mark his return after four years as an actor and after three years as a filmmaker.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.