George Clooney Expresses His Fears Regarding His Son's Asthma Amid The Pandemic

George Clooney has expressed his concerns regarding his 3-year-old son, Alexander's asthma amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The actor spoke about how he feels the responsibility of feeling "extra careful" during such times when it comes to venturing out in the open owing to his son's condition. While he was making the aforementioned revelations during an interview with The Guardian, he spoke about how everybody has had a less than satisfactory year and continues to do so, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He also spoke about his good fortune of being a successful person, which has allowed him and his family to live in a house with space for everybody. During the same interview, the 59-year-old actor also expressed his wish for everybody to come out of the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever before.

About George Clooney's Son:

George Clooney's son, Alexander, is three years old. Alexander has a twin named Ella Clooney. The three-year-old, as per Clooney, is fluent in Italian. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Clooney jokingly expressed his regret about the same as he fears that Alexander is now armed with a secret language, which he can use to communicate with Ella when the two don't want their parents to figure out what they are saying. While on the subject of the importance of Amal and his two children in his life, Clooney spoke about how fulfilling he thought his life was until Amal Clooney came into his life. The entry of the Human Rights activist made the 59-year-old aware of the void that existed within him for a long time, but failed to recognize.

About George Clooney's whereabouts:

George Clooney is presumably living in his house around Lake Como in Italy. Clooney is, presumably, juggling between the responsibilities of being a father, a spouse and a filmmaker. As of some time ago, it was said that Clooney was busy editing his upcoming Netflix feature film, The Midnight Sky. The COVID-19 pandemic, as it has demanded out of millions across the globe, has caused George Clooney's family and him to stay quarantined.

About The Midnight Sky:

George Clooney has acted in and directed the upcoming Netflix Original film, titled The Midnight Sky. The Midnight Sky is about a lone scientist's efforts to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. The film has been made on a budget of 100 million dollars. The Midnight Sky will be available for streaming on Netflix from 23rd December Onwards.

The Midnight Sky Trailer:

