Fans Mourn With Chrissy Teigen As She Shares Heartbreaking News Of Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she had a miscarriage. The model took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures before and after the operation. She also penned a lengthy heartbreaking note expressing her story. Fans are also touched by Chrissy's sad news. Take a look at how Chrissy Teigen's fans reacted to it.

Fans support Chrissy Teigen

Fans and netizens have showered Chrissy with love and support. Several celebs and famous personalities have also shown their support.

Kim Kardashian commented on Chrissy Teigen's post, 'We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.' Paris Hilton wrote, 'My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸', while Hailey Beiber mourned, 'I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. â¤ï¸'.

Check out some fans' comments and Twitter reactions below.

Image Source - Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen had to move rooms after leaking her hospital room's phone number on Insta

I'm sorry to hear this. That's a terrible loss. May you all find comfort in each other as you get through this tough time. — Moshe Politics (@MoshePoliticsGO) October 1, 2020

Absolutely gutted for you both, for your family & loved ones. Not much worse than the loss of a child. Be strong. — GoGo âœŠðŸ¾âœŠðŸ½âœŠðŸ¿ !Champions! (@HOBLFC) October 1, 2020

Chrissy we love you. We are holding you and John as tight as we can. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 1, 2020

so very, very sorry... my deepest sympathies to you + your family. ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’” — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 1, 2020

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen expresses concern over complications in her pregnancy; see tweets

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose their baby

On October 1, Chrissy Teigen shared a couple of monochromatic pictures from the hospital. In a few of them, she can be seen praying and getting ready for the operation. She also shared her and John's picture mourning their loss. Chrissy Teigen told her fans that they were shocked and in a kind of deep pain after learning the news.

She revealed, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen pens heartbreaking note on miscarriage; says 'We will cry our eyes out'

Chrissy Teigen shared that they never decide on the babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born or just before they leave the hospital. However, for some reason, they had started to call the baby Jack, added the model. She said, "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever." Chrissy Teigen also shared a note for Jack.

She wrote, 'To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.'

Further in her Instagram caption, Chrissy Teigen thanked everyone for sending her positive energy, thoughts and prayers. She added that they are grateful for the life of their kids Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen concluded saying, "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it".

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen tells her fans not to worry as her baby is fine; see picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.