Johnny Depp Flaunts Painting Started In 2006, Labels It 'piece Of Unfinished Business'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took to Instagram to share a picture of his unfinished painting which he started in the year 2006 and then fell by the wayside. It seems like he's been going through his archives while indoors due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world. In his latest, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a photo of a painting, featuring a bottle of wine sitting atop a table in front of a rustic stone wall.

"It’s odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack," he wrote in the caption.

"And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder’s crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things that my skull had no room for…until recently," he continued, sharing the backstory behind the art.

"I found this painting, which I had started in 2006 … for 14 years I’d never touched the painting — the occasional glance, at best," he added. "Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business."

He concluded on a philosophical note. "Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away," writes Depp. "I will keep you apprised of the progress! All Love, JD."

Have a look:

The 56-year-old actor recently joined the photo-sharing platform and has been keeping his social media game strong by delighting his fans with interesting updates. He had shared a video of himself strumming the guitar in his last post where he could be seen in a dungeon-like place crooning to the tunes.

Have a look:

