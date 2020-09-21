Fans React After Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero & Kelly Preston Weren't Honoured At Emmys 2020

Emmys 2020 took place on September 20 and was aired on ABC in the US. The nominations were announced in July this year. The ceremony took place in the Staples Center at Los Angeles while the winners gave their speech virtually. Emmy's 2020 conducted a Memoriam segment for the television stars they lost this year. As they honoured various stars in the Memoriam, Emmy Awards 2020 left out a few names which raged Twitterati.

Emmys 2020 left out some notable stars; Twitterati reacts

Emmy's 2020 honoured many TV stars in their Memoriam segment. Among those honoured were Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, TV writer and hip-hop journalist Jas Waters, Regis Philbin, Carol Spinney, James Lipton, Naya Rivera, Jim Lehrer and a few more stars who passed away in 2019 and 2020. However, Emmy's 2020 left out a few names in their touching Memoriam segment. This enraged Twitterati and many of them expressed their thoughts on the platform.

The celebs who did not get a mention included Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero and Kelly Preston. This shook many viewers and they took to Twitter to address their confusion and anger. Kobe Bryant's death happened on Jan 26, in a helicopter crash. Although he wasn't a full-time actor, he has played a few small roles in his initial days and even starred in various television talk shows.

The real reason why the fans were enraged was that Emmy's 2020 ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Staples Center, also popularly known as 'the house that Kobe built'. Fans of Kobe Bryant tweeted expressing their anger.

A fan said that the Emmy's left out Kobe from the Memoriam tribute even after they were 'literally shooting' in the Staples Center, also considered as his home. Another Twitter user tagged the Emmy's and asked them how did they manage to leave out Kobe Bryant from the In-Memoriam while filming at Staples Center. Take a look at few more Tweets:

okay also the emmys left out Kobe in the memoriam tribute.....? they were literally IN the staples center HIS HOME ? disappointed — amber 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@AmberGadiare) September 21, 2020

Umm @TheEmmys how do you manage to leave out Kobe Bryant from the In Memoriam while filming at Staples Center? — Sophie Rae Lichterman (@why_sophie_why) September 21, 2020

am i the only one confused as to why kobe wasnt a part of the in memoriam section??? he was literally involved in the film industry and even has an emmy governors award. they had to make the choice to exclude him like it’s so weird — isabe!!a (@legobatmans) September 21, 2020

Nick Cordero's death happened due to COVID-19 complications on July 5. He had been sick for months and his death shook the industry. Nick Cordero was known for his Broadway work but he also had played various roles on television, including recurring roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU. Fans revealed that they were upset with the Emmy's 2020 for not including Nick Cordero in the Memoriam.

I’m surprised Nick Cordero wasn’t included in the Memoriam. #Emmys — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) September 21, 2020

@TheEmmys where was #NickCordero in that tribute? He was an actor on Bluebloods!! — Rachael (@rkeir18) September 21, 2020

On the other hand, Kelly Preston died on July 12 after succumbing to cancer. She was best known as a film actor but she has also played prominent roles in television. Fans were shocked as Emmy Awards 2020 did not mention her. Take a look at some of the Tweets.

Did you folks just snub Kelly Preston?!!! — Mojgan G (@g_mojgan) September 21, 2020

Kelly Preston was better known for film, but she made appearances on television shows and deserved to be included in the In Memoriam. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/OZJaae9YCW — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 21, 2020

Memoriam #KellyPreston 💔 how could you leave her out 😭 — RunsNiagaraFalls (@joannesd) September 21, 2020

