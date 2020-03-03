The Weeknd Back At The Top Of UK Charts, Pushes Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' Down

The Weeknd has been a trending topic since he is on a song release spree. He first dropped Heartless from his latest album, Afterhours, which is supposed to be released on March 20, 2020. He then released two more songs called Blinding Lights and After Hours respectively.

The star had been on the top of UK’s top 10 songs but was pulled back by Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die title track. But the Canadian pop star managed to be on the top of the list again with his Blinding Lights. Read more about the top 10 songs that are trending in the UK.

The Weeknd takes the top spot in the UK top singles

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights managed to push Billie Eilish’s Bond title track, No Time To Die to the second position of UK’s top 10 tracks. Roddy Ricch’s The Box has been dominant with the third position on the same list that also gave him his much-needed breakout smash that is streamed all around the globe.

Similarly, Saint Jhn manages to make it to the list by grabbing the fourth spot with his latest single, Roses. Dua Lipa managed to secure the fifth and sixth spot with her, Don’t Start Now and Someone You Loved. Life Is Good by Drake and Future to take the seventh spot on the UK’s top 10 tracklists. This also pushed Harry Styles' Adore You back to the UK top singles list.

The Weeknd's latest, After Hours

The Weeknd has released the official release date of his upcoming album, After Hours. The Reminder singer has also shared the album’s cover picture through his Instagram. The XO fans have been extremely supportive by sharing their thoughts about the singer’s latest releases. They have been loving the lyrics and appreciating him for going back to being a bit retro.

