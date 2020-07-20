Chester Bennington's 3rd Death Anniversary: Fans Say, 'You're Still Alive In Our Hearts'

Linkin Park's frontman and lead singer Chester Bennington passed away on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41. On his third year death anniversary, fans of the singer from across the globe have taken to social media to remember Bennington and his impeccable work and contribution to the music industry. Chester Bennington had died due to suicide at his home- Palos Verdes Estate near Los Angeles.

One of Chester Bennington's fans penned Linkin Park's Leave Out All The Rest song and wrote, "When my time comes, Forget the wrong that I've done. Help me leave behind some Reasons to be missed and don't resent me. And when you're feeling empty, Keep me in your memory. Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest." #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark."

Fans remember Chester Bennington

The guy whose music saved my soul. You are still alive in our hearts Chester♡#LinkinPark #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/H0F8sfOV81 — Dare Rose (@itsdarechan) July 20, 2020

“This melody will always bring you right back home” #chesterbennington 🌹 pic.twitter.com/VC51lWgRNK — Jaqueline Cardoso (@jaaquecardoso) July 20, 2020

3 yeara ago. I remember not wanting to believe you're gone. And I remember crying for a week straight. I hope, wherever you are, you are doing okay. We miss you everyday. #chesterbennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/lkvvqMqlfk — bianca ♡ ᵇˡᵐ (@kngofthecloud) July 20, 2020

Remembering Chester Bennington today, he had the voice of an Angel, scream of a demon. We will always remember you and keep your legacy alive, no matter what! I hope that you're happier, we all miss you. Rest in peace.#RIPChesterBennington #LinkinPark #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/Bc7N4HoWeZ — TarryObject659 (@TarryObject) July 20, 2020

3 years today chester you passed away. Man still hard to believe your gone 😣😣. #LinkinPark #chesterbennington you are loved and missed very much. Your music will live on forever pic.twitter.com/nWxAvxj4O5 — Ger🦋 (@GeraldineLewis_) July 19, 2020

On July 20, 2017, when the news about Chester Bennington's death flared all over the internet, celebrities from the industry, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Stormzy, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Nile Rodgers, Michael Clifford, Ryan Adams among others paid their last tributes to the singer on social media. Linkin Park's member Mike Shinoda wrote "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Also Read | Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump in a Fuchsia coloured swimsuit; See photos here

Also Read | Linkin Park files cease-and-desist order against Trump for unauthorized use of their music

The untimely demise of Chester Bennington had sent shockwaves across the globe. He is known for his contribution to albums like One More Light, Numb, In The End, Heavy, Leave Out All The Rest among others. The music numbers have hit a staggering number of views, making them some of the most widely watched albums online.

On October 24, 2000, Linkin Park released their debut album titled Hybrid Theory, through Warner Bros. And ever since then, fans eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of their next song. On July 24, 2017, Linkin Park, the band, released an official statement about their beloved musician and mate on Facebook.

The note read: "Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you. Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP."

Also Read | Latest News: Advani Likely To Visit Ayodhya; UAE's 'Hope' Launched; Linkin Park Sues Trump

Also Read | Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Remarries; Shares Note On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.