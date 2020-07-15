Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Fuchsia Coloured Swimsuit; See Photos Here

Singer Katy Perry surprised her fans a few months back after she disclosed her pregnancy over a live chat. Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Roar singer revealed a few months back that the pair is expecting a girl in a sweet Instagram post. Katy Perry was recently spotted taking a break from the quarantine and hitting the beach on a beautiful sunny day.

Katy Perry's pregnancy photos

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Lydia Kives were recently spotted on a private beach in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/qHBKozU2I5 — Katy Gallery (@PKPGallery) July 13, 2020

Katy Perry, over the weekend, was seen catching some sun as she enjoyed a beach day in California. The 35-year-old singer, who is currently residing in Malibu, California, was photographed in a Fuchsia coloured swimsuit. The actress splashed around in the one-piece bikini as she showed off her baby bump.

She wore a strapless swimsuit as she walked around bare feet at the private beach. It has been reported that Perry was accompanied by her fiancé Orlando Bloom and Lydia Kives on the beach in Malibu. Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who already has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.

@katyperry with Orlando Bloom and friends on the beach in Malibu (7/12) pic.twitter.com/F4uQhHh4OV — Katy Perry Daily Days (@katyperrydailyd) July 14, 2020

Katy Perry recently appeared on a virtual chat show titled Hits Radio, where she was seen revealing a cute nickname for her unborn child. Katy Perry revealed that she likes to call her daughter 'Kicky Perry' because she enjoys the pun. In the chat show, Katy Perry revealed that she is quite active and that she is ‘warbling like a duck’ in her third trimester. Katy Perry also joked about eating a lot of flavoured ice and being a ‘full-on mouth breather’.

The Daisies singer also revealed that she is really active, which is much prescribed by her doctors. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for some time before the actor went down on one knee and proposed to the singer. The couple soon shared a picture of their romantic getaways and also shared a picture of the engagement ring. Katy Perry at the beginning of a concert had stated that she wishes her baby is a girl and a few weeks back she disclosed that the couple is expecting a baby girl with an adorable picture of a pink icing smudged all over Orlando Bloom’s face.

