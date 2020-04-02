Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Alternate Career Choice If She Would Not Have Been An Actor

Actor Pooja Hegde recently took to Twitter for a fun ‘ask me anything’ session where fans could ask her qurestions with the hashtag ‘ask Pooja’. The 'Mohenjo Daro' actor revealed some rather interesting details about herself during that session. Here are a few of those interesting details. Read on to know.

This is what Pooja Hegde would have done if not be an actor

One of the fans asked Pooja what career option would she have preferred the most if not an actor. To this, Pooja responded that she would have become either a stylist or a photographer if she would not have become an actor in the entertainment industry. Read the tweet below.

Maybe a stylist or a Photograher 🤔 #AskPooja https://t.co/TrQKdDlw3J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

Another fan asked her about how positive or excited does she feel to go to set every day and act a new scene. The actor replied saying that she loves waking up early in the morning and head to work. She further added that though it is not always easy and is sometimes very challenging, it is worth it. Check out the tweet below.

It’s definately not like a regular job...it’s very dynamic in nature...but o am genuinely excited to get up early in the morning and heard to work...It’s not that it’s always easy, it can get very challenging some days...but it’s definitely all worth it. #AskPooja https://t.co/mUOuPFspWC — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde Instagram

