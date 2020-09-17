Fans Think Spider-Man Movies Are Affected By The MCU; Read Details

In the past, Marvel Comics sold the movie rights of their famous characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, in order to comeover the bankruptcy. After several successful films made on these characters, the company started to produce their own films. Now, after several years of success, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is considered as the highest-grossing film franchise in Hollywood history.

Due to this success enjoyed by MCU, Sony decided to collaborate with Marvel and allowed Spider-Man to join the franchise. Spider-Man movies that were made within the MCU were certainly a great success at first. However, some fans have now raised their opinions about the people behind those films and the upcoming third film in the series made some major missteps.

After the success of Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, fans seemed to expect something great about Spider-Man 3. However, the 2007 film failed to impress the audiences. The film was also mocked ever since its initial release. After Spider-Man 3 tanked, Sony tried to coup with The Amazing Spider-Man, which did a solid business impressing the viewers. However, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was regarded as an unfocused mess.

MCU's Spider-Man movies were a massive hit. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home both did huge business at the box office. Audiences and critics also gave some positive reviews. However, some and also have noticed that MCU’s Spider-Man has become too closely linked to Iron Man. Fans were also of the opinion that Spider-Man's character movies in MCU are similar to Tony Stark's standalone films in a bad way.

Fans compare Spider-Man films to Iron Man

Iron Man and Iron Man 2 were a huge success. Post that Tony Stark was cast as the lead character in The Avengers. No doubt, the fans were entertained to see Iron Man teamed up with other superheroes but after Avengers, Iron Man stopped being a stand-alone character, as seen in previous films. For instance, In Iron Man 3, all Tony cared about was overcoming the trauma that he suffered during The Avengers.

Relating the situation to Spider-Man, during Spider-Man: Far From Home, several plots from the previous installment were dropped. For instance, The Vulture was not mentioned in Spider-Man: Far From Home. His character storyline was left uncompleted. Instead, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker was seen spending huge time focusing on his mentor’s passing in Avengers: Endgame.

The MCU was probably the worst thing that ever happened to Tom Holland because everyone now just thinks of him as "le funny spiderman boy" https://t.co/w0nQJhp1P3 — GayveReviews (@RayveReviewsYT) September 12, 2020

Can’t be much worse than Far From Home now, can it? ;) https://t.co/D17Zwugg2D — Emo SpiderGuy (@Emo_Spiderman_) September 9, 2020

kat watches spiderman far from home: a tragedy in 2 parts pic.twitter.com/DXNkUbNuin — kat⁷ 🧨 (@saItkath) September 15, 2020

#Spiderman: far from home, full (fool) of illogical movie. RIP this sequel. — shyam dar (@shyamtwitte) September 12, 2020

