Kolkata Police's Video Of Man In Conversation With 'Spiderman' Has Important COVID Message

Cops all across the nation have been using social media platforms to spread awareness amid the pandemic. One such tweet was made where they posted a video of a man having a conversation with the very well known fictional superhero Spiderman. The video has been shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Kolkata.

Cops conveying the important message amid pandemic

The video humorously conveys a very important message with the aim to urge people to stay at home in order to battle the novel coronavirus. The video begins with the man asking spiderman as to why he is using the lift instead of web-shooters. To which the fictional superhero replies that it is lockdown time and if he disobeys the police, they will lash at him. He further explains how the police will use a slingshot to hit him.

The video was uploaded on July 26 and has managed to gather 200 likes and 62 Retweets and comments. Netizens also took over the comment section to express their view on the video. While few appreciate the way police have humorously put up the message, others simply react with the laughing emojis on the funny video.

A few days back, Mumbai police also tried to convey an important message using social media. The aim was to spread awareness amid the pandemic. Mumbai police posted an image showing a ‘useless’ gate which went viral on Instagram. The image was captioned as ‘When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance’. The image also had the Mumbai Police logo. It served the purpose of telling people how important it is to wear a mask when the pandemic has hit the globe. The image managed to gather 13K likes.

