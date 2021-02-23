Fantastic Four: Rumors Of Jennifer Lawrence As MCU's Sue Storm Debunked!

Marvel Studios have announced that they are coming up with a Fantastic Four movie which has excited many fans. Many are waiting to see who will bring their favourite characters to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There were rumours going around that Jennifer Lawrence is roped in to play Susan “Sue” Storm / Invisible woman. However, the news has now been debunked.

Jennifer Lawrence as Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

The rumour of Jennifer Lawrence joining the MCU as Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four was all over the internet. Some fans showed excitement, while others disagreed with the casting. But, the news itself has now been disapproved.

A senior reporter at Deadline, Justin Kroll has debunked the rumours via Twitter. He tweeted that Marvel has just commenced work on meeting the writers to pen down the Fantastic Four film. Kroll mentioned that currently there is no script and it will take time before the movie begins production.

All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 21, 2021

The tweet hinted that the Fantastic Four MCU film is still in the early development stage. Following the search for writers, it will take time to actually complete the script. During or after that, the studio would go looking for actors to play the superhero team. The project has already got its director in Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jennifer Lawrence is quite familiar with the superhero genre. She has portrayed Mystique in the X-Men films at Fox Studios, now owned by Disney. Her casting was praised by many as she is among the A-listers in Hollywood and an Academy Award-winner.

The fan-favourite actor to play Sue Storm has been Emily Blunt. Several fans want the Golden Globe-winner to essay Invisible woman in the MCU and her husband John Krasinski as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic. However, there is no official news on the casting.

The upcoming Fantastic Four film will mark the characters’ debut in the MCU. They have previously appeared in three movies outside the MCU. It includes Tim Story’s Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surface (2007), along with Josh Trank’s reboot Fantastic Four (2015). While the first two did fine at the box office, the last one received negative reviews and tanked.

