Mahershala Ali-starrer 'Blade' Gets Stacy Osei-Kuffour As Writer On-board

Blade is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will feature Mahershala Ali in the titular role as he and the character make MCU's debut. There has been no news on its development since its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Now, a major update has been made on the project.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write MCU Blade movie

The Hollywood Reporter has recently revealed that Marvel has tapped Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen down the script for Blade starring Mahershala Ali. Osei-Kuffour acted as story editor and writer on Watchmen, the acclaimed limited series on HBO. She will be the first Black female scribe to write a Marvel movie.

Marvel studio has reportedly spent the last six months meeting with writers. It was described as a “meticulous” search, with Mahershala Ali being involved to direct. Only writers of colour were seriously considered, reflecting Marvel’s focus on diversity and making representation an important factor – especially when tackling black characters.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour earned an Emmy-nomination for outstanding writing in a comedy series for her work on Pen15 by Hulu. But her work on Watchmen writing team got her the attention, along with the win at WGA Award for best new series. Osei-Kuffour’s credits also include Amazon series Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, and HBO crime thriller Run featuring Domhnall Gleeson.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour has a Master’s degree in writing plays from Hunter College in New York. She has spent years writing poetry and plays but faced issues to get a job as a writer. Now, her leap from story editor to a Marvel movie is considered to be inspiring to many.

Fans are excited to see two times Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali in and as Blade in the MCU. The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in three films under New Line Cinema. The movies mostly received praises from the audiences and was collectively a success at the box office. The debut of Ali has been much anticipated. The character is a hybrid between human and vampire as his mother was bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Golan, it has become a cult favorite in Marvel comics.

