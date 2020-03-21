The Debate
Taylor Swift To Lizzo; Here's How Hollywood Is Dealing With Social Distancing

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift is practising social distancing and self-quarantining like many other celebrities. Take a look at how Hollywood celebs are dealing with it.

Taylor Swift

Amid Coronavirus fears, many Hollywood celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more are taking to social media to spread awareness and to advise their fans. They are encouraging their fans to follow their lead by staying at home and avoiding crowded spaces. Take a look at how Hollywood is dealing with social distancing.

Taylor Swift

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

One of the most-followed people on social media, Taylor Swift asked everyone to stay indoors as much as possible. She wrote a heartful message on her social media account for her 128 million followers in an Instagram story. Apart from this, she also shared a picture of her cat Meredith, who has also joined the league of self-quarantine celebs.

Ariana Grande

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande has been busy reminiscing her Sweetener World Tour during self-quarantine days. She posted a throwback tour video and photo of when she performed Sweetener and Thank U, Next, over approximately 100 shows. She shared a short cover of Whitney Houston's "I Believe in You and Me," showing her angelic vocals in the black-and-white video.

Lizzo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

While everyone is more or less trapped in their residence, Lizzo has been sharing her musical talent on social media. In the video, Lizzo is playing an acoustic version of “Cuz I Love You” on her signature flute. Later, she also leads live meditation amid coronavirus and says that fear cannot be the next pandemic.

