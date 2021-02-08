'Fast & Furious 9' Teaser Has One 4-second Shot That Took 8 Months Of Preparation | Watch

Fast & Furious is one of the most popular film franchises in the world and has released eight movies till now. The ninth film in the series, titled F9 or Fast and Furious 9 will release on May 28, 2021, and fans are eagerly waiting for it worldwide. The director of the Vin Diesel starrer, Justin Lin took to Twitter recently to share one 4-second shot in the film, which took eight months of preparations.

Fast & Furious 9 teaser

Ardent fans of the Fast & Furious series are waiting for the ninth installment of the franchise and the newly released Super Bowl teaser of the movie has one shot that took the crew eight months to prep for. The 30-second video ended with a shot of a car being thrown into a store, and smashing through on the other side, into a passing truck. Fast & Furious 9's director Justin Lin took to Twitter to share the behind the scenes footage of this particular shot, which took them a lot of time to shoot. He wrote, "One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world!" You can see the video here.

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world! pic.twitter.com/QK4wNYvAhE — Justin Lin (@justinlin) February 7, 2021

The movie was slated to release last year in April but was indefinitely delayed because of the pandemic. Fast & Furious 9's release date is May 28, 2021, and the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. The Fast & Furious movies have grossed over $5.8 billion at the worldwide box office, being Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise and tenth highest-grossing film series ever. You can see the trailer here.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel was asked about the announcement to end the Fast & Furious movies with two more films after F9: The Fast Saga, while continuing with the spin-offs. He said that the wrapping up of the main series is a matter that was always discussed. The actor mentioned that even as far back as in 2012- 2013, it was something that he and late actor Paul Walker would discuss, i.e finishing the series on the 10th installment.

Image Credits: The Fast Saga Official Instagram Account

