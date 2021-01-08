Vin Diesel Hints At Possible ‘Bloodshot’ Return In His Instagram Post

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram to post a new update. The actor shared a picture in which he seems to scout for locations for his next film. He enjoys a huge fan base on social media and fans can’t wait to see Bloodshot return on the screen soon.

Vin Diesel's hint at Bloodshot return -

In his post, he shared a monochrome picture in which he seems to be sitting in an aeroplane. He has his seatbelt on and paired his look with sunglasses. He captioned his post saying that in 2021 the possibilities were unlimited and he was excited to get back to filming. In his caption, he also dropped hints that he might be back as the superhero Bloodshot. Fans and followers showered love on his post in no time.

Vin Diesel's Bloodshot

Bloodshot is an American superhero film released in 2020. The film was directed by Dave Wilson and casts Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. The movie was about an elite soldier who was killed in a battle. He was back to life and given superhuman abilities. While he was on his mission to seek revenge, he discovered some secrets about his life. Vin Diesel played the lead role of the superhero in the film. IMDb rates Bloodshot 5.7 out of 10.

More about Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is one of the world's highest-grossing actors. He is best known for playing roles in Fast & Furious, XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick film franchises. He was seen in various films such as Saving Private Ryan, The Pacifier, Find Me Guilty and more. He has voiced in many films such as The Iron Giant, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Vin will soon be seen in Fast & Furious 9. It will be the ninth main instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast & Furious 9 will be directed by Justin Lin. The film will cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and others. The film is scheduled to release in the first half of 2021.

