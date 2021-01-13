Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious' 10th Movie Takes Cue From The MCU, To End With 2 Parts

The Fast and Furious movie series is among the top film franchises around the world. Featuring Vin Diesel in the lead as Dominic Toretto, it has been expanding with the addition of multiple actors. There are currently eight Fast & Furious movies with the ninth one ready to release. The series is speculated to end with the 10th film and now Diesel has addressed the possibility of its conclusion.

Vin Diesel on The Fast and Furious saga end with two-part 10th movie

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel was asked about the announcement to end the Fast & Furious movies with two more films after F9: The Fast Saga, while continuing with the spin-offs. He said that the wrapping up of the main series is a matter that was always discussed. The actor mentioned that even as far back as in 2012- 2013, it was something that he and Paul Walker would discuss, i.e finishing the series on the 10th installment.

Vin Diesel stated that the conclusion "just always felt right" to them. As he voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he explained that being a part of the Marvel franchise, he saw the possibility that when you have soo much story you can end with two films, referring to the conclusion of MCU’s Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The actor asserted that it was something they had talked about which became real. Diesel noted that it’s just been “such a wonderful, wonderful run,” and they had always envisioned that the 10th film would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what their story is working towards.

Most successful Vin Diesel’s movies are from the Fast and Furious franchises. The actor has appeared in seven out of eight films and is ready to return in the upcoming F9: The Fast Saga along with the two-part finale 10th movie. Even though the main series will conclude its run, the universe will build ahead on spinoff series such as Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. A sequel to it is currently in development, along with another female spinoff project.

Starting in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, the main series has grown over the years with a huge fan following around the globe. The principal cast features late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lucas Black, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham. The Fast & Furious movies have grossed over $5.8 billion at the worldwide box office, being Universal Pictures’ biggest franchise and tenth highest-grossing film series ever.

