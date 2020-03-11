'Fast And Furious 9' To Release On The Scheduled Date, Reassures Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fast and Furious 9. The actor will be reprising his role of Dominic Toretto for the ninth time for Fast and Furious 9. The film is all set to release on May 22, 2020, and the actor recently said that the global Coronavirus epidemic will not have any effect on the release of the film.

Vin Diesel talks about Fast and Furious 9 release

Vin Diesel in a recent interaction reassured his fans that his upcoming film, Fast and Furious 9 will not be postponed amidst all the panic surrounding Coronavirus. Other than Vin Diesel’s film, many major films and events around the globe have been either postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. However, fans of Vin Diesel will not have to bear the brunt of it.

While talking about the same, Vin Diesel even added that this is one of the best phases in cinema. He added that the audience has been craving for movies “now more than ever”. He said that this is a “very interesting time where cinema and the cinematic experience is so threatened”. He reassured fans by adding that the team of Fast and Furious 9 is definitely “going to show up”.

The actor even revealed how he is pleading to the makers to let the team go to China for the promotion of the film. He even said that he has always loved showing up at events for his fans. Vin Diesel added that he “begging” to the makers to let him go to China for the promotions of Fast and Furious 9.

The current Coronavirus epidemic started in the city of Wuhan in China in December 2019 and since then, it has been one of the most affected regions across the globe. There have been more than 110,000 cases of confirmed Coronavirus cases around the globe currently. Every day, the number has only been on an increase and global leaders have urged people to stay safe.

Amidst all the commotion surrounding Coronavirus, the much anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die has also been pushed ahead. The film was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release but now has been pushed to November 2020. The shooting for the next installment of Mission: Impossible series has also been pushed forward due to the same.

