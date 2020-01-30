John Cena's Look In Fast And Furious 9 Has Shocked People, Check THIS Out

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most followed sagas of this era. The films are liked for the action, storyline and it's memorable characters. The next instalment of the film is all set to hit the theatres soon. John Cena is also a part of the upcoming installment F9: The Fast Saga.

John Cena' first looks from F9

The first look of the characters from F9: The Fast Saga was released recently across social media platforms. WWE wrestler John Cena will be seen in the film, playing a pivotal role. The first look of John Cena’s character was released by him. He can be seen posing in a blue dominant poster. He is wearing a pair of dark blue jeans and a dark blue T-shirt.

Cena can be seen posing in front of a blue sports car in the picture. The poster has the movie title and the word “summer” written in the right bottom corner. John Cena can be seen wearing serious expressions in the first look. His character description is yet to be confirmed.

About F9: The Fast Saga

Fast and Furious 9, titled F9: The Fast Saga, is one of the most anticipated film of the year. The film revolves around the turn of events after the happenings in the film The Fate of the Furious. This film is being directed by Justin Lin. The film has a great star cast, which includes Charlize Theron, Jim Parrack, John Cena, and Vin Diesel, among others. The film releases in theatres across the world on May 22, 2020.

Image Credits: John Cena Twitter

