Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Feature In An Intense Teaser Of 'Fast And Furious 9'

Bollywood News

Vin Diesel led action franchise 'Fast and Furious' is ready with its ninth instalment which will release on May 22, 2020. Check out the teaser below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
vin diesel

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated film Fast and Furious 9 has recently debuted on the internet. The trailer showcases Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto as a family man, spending time with his son and wife. Michelle Rodriguez so appears in the teaser, though the teaser only showcases a few key characters of the film, it has reportedly hyped fans for the trailer which is scheduled to drop on January 31, 2020. Check out the teaser below - 

Also read: Vin Diesel reveals first teaser poster of 'Fast & Furious 9'; see here

Fast and Furious 9 teaser

Also read: Vin Diesel’s shirtless picture from beach has left fans in awe | Pics inside

The teaser has hinted towards a dramatic shift in the dynamics of the famous high-octane action franchise. Fast and Furious 9 was rumoured to have much higher stakes and serious plot through its runtime, which the teaser has successfully hinted at. Michelle Rodriguez's character Letty Ortiz can be seen passing on the cross locket to Biran to protect him from what is coming next. Along with the teaser, a poster featuring Vin Diesel with the title F9: The Fast Saga was also shared by the makers. Check out the poster below -

Also read: Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' trailer 2 out now; watch here

Also read: Will Deepika Padukone star in Xander Cage 4? Vin Diesel drops major hint

Also read: Vin Diesel REVEALS how he felt after watching the four minute trailer of Fast & Furious 9

Image courtesy - Vin Diesel Instagram

 

 

