Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Feature In An Intense Teaser Of 'Fast And Furious 9'

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated film Fast and Furious 9 has recently debuted on the internet. The trailer showcases Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto as a family man, spending time with his son and wife. Michelle Rodriguez so appears in the teaser, though the teaser only showcases a few key characters of the film, it has reportedly hyped fans for the trailer which is scheduled to drop on January 31, 2020. Check out the teaser below -

Fast and Furious 9 teaser

The teaser has hinted towards a dramatic shift in the dynamics of the famous high-octane action franchise. Fast and Furious 9 was rumoured to have much higher stakes and serious plot through its runtime, which the teaser has successfully hinted at. Michelle Rodriguez's character Letty Ortiz can be seen passing on the cross locket to Biran to protect him from what is coming next. Along with the teaser, a poster featuring Vin Diesel with the title F9: The Fast Saga was also shared by the makers. Check out the poster below -

He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

The Fast Saga continues. YOU’RE INVITED to join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in #Miami Friday, January 31, 2020. Featuring musical performances by @iamcardib, @wizkhalifa, @charlieputh, @Ozuna_Pr, and @Ludacris. Click below to see how you can attend. — Fast & Furious (@TheFastSaga) December 18, 2019

Image courtesy - Vin Diesel Instagram

