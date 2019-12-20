'Fast And Furious 9' Star John Cena Admits Being A BTS Army Member

John Cena has evidently been vocal about his love for the K-pop band BTS. The South Korean band has evidently enjoyed following from a lot of Hollywood stars like Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Reynolds, one of them is undoubtedly John Cena. The wrestling sensation has always talked about and admired BTS but now he has explained as to why he loves the band so much.

John Cena's love for BTS

I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me. #GotYourSix — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 11, 2018

Recently while speaking to a daily news portal, John Cena opened up about why he loves the band so much. The actor stated that he is a fan of BTS and has often reinstated that publically whenever possible because of the message the band is trying to spread. John Cena expressed that he was initially drawn to BTS for the way they connected people across the globe. The actor hopes to emulate the power they have as they are a global phenomenon.

John Cena expressed furthermore that he understands BTS is trying to get more and more people gravitated to their music but they also have a good message behind their body of work. John feels that BTS stands for good messaging like self-care and passion. The actor expressed furthermore that the love and respect BTS has for their fans is admirable.

I’ve said before, I admire the message @bts_bighit sends thru music. @BTS_ARMY you’ll hear some familiar “Fire” in #PlayingWithFireMovie OUT FRIDAY! Thank you @andyfickman for using a favorite song of mine! (Only because RM wears jorts in the video🤫) pic.twitter.com/rlXFcw8faA — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 6, 2019

