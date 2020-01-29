The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious 9' Teaser Trailer Gives Fans Chills; See Here

Hollywood News

Vin Diesel will be seen reprising his role as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. Check out the teaser trailer Fast 9: The Fast Saga and fans reaction.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
vin diesel

Fast 9: The Fast Saga is the upcoming ninth edition in the Fast & Furious franchise. The first trailer of the movie is slated to release on January 31, 2020, but ahead of that, a teaser was dropped. It shows Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, now having a child with Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez. Check out how fans reacted towards it.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Reveals First Teaser Poster Of 'Fast & Furious 9'; See Here

Fast 9: The Fast Saga teaser reaction

Also Read | Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Feature In An Intense Teaser Of 'Fast And Furious 9'

Also Read | Vin Diesel REVEALS How He Felt After Watching The Four Minute Trailer Of Fast & Furious 9

Fast 9: The Fast Saga teaser

Also Read | Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Trailer 2 Out Now; Watch Here

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 is among the most awaited action films of the year. It stars  Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. Fast 9: The Fast Saga is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
JDU BIHAR PREZ RUBBISHES REMARK
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
US:TRAVEL BAN FOR CHINESE OFFICIALS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA