Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious 9' Teaser Trailer Gives Fans Chills; See Here

Fast 9: The Fast Saga is the upcoming ninth edition in the Fast & Furious franchise. The first trailer of the movie is slated to release on January 31, 2020, but ahead of that, a teaser was dropped. It shows Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, now having a child with Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez. Check out how fans reacted towards it.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Reveals First Teaser Poster Of 'Fast & Furious 9'; See Here

Fast 9: The Fast Saga teaser reaction

This clip alone makes me excited to see this movie! It has a real family feel to it! I think this movie is gonna be epic! — Brian Pumphrey (@BrianPumphrey5) January 28, 2020

I got the chills from that little teaser. I can already imagine how i am going to react when the trailer drops Friday ! #Fast9 — kevindidwhat (@keven85522627) January 28, 2020

🔥 Fast and Furious 9 Teaser Trailer 🔥



This movie is probably going to be one of the highest-grossing movies in the series when it wraps up at the box office. I'm glad they decided to return to its roots and it really shows in this teaser. #F9 https://t.co/3wIQapTaaS — Ezra (@Pathogrim) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Feature In An Intense Teaser Of 'Fast And Furious 9'

Love that tease from the trailer of Dom and Letty with little Brian😢 #Fast9 — David Medina (@DavidMedina_) January 28, 2020

After watching the teaser and this poster I think something happened with dom's son and letti. #FastAndFurious9 #f9 — Vidyuts Maniac (@vidyuts_maniac) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Vin Diesel REVEALS How He Felt After Watching The Four Minute Trailer Of Fast & Furious 9

Fast 9: The Fast Saga teaser

Also Read | Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Trailer 2 Out Now; Watch Here

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 is among the most awaited action films of the year. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. Fast 9: The Fast Saga is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.