MasterChef Season 6: Famous Cricketers To Indulge In A Sumptuous Feast

MasterChef India’s Season 6 has been the talk of the town, and it has something for cricket fans. The show premiered on December 7, 2019, on Star Plus channel, and this year the esteemed judges will include Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia, with Khanna being the constant since the cooking show’s second season. Recently, it was reported that the show will feature several popular cricketers. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

MasterChef invites cricketers

MasterChef is one of the most loved cooking reality shows on Indian television. It is currently in its 6th season, and to make it more special the makers of the show have invited some of the most popular cricketers likes Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel and others, which will be a treat for the audience and the fans of Cricket. The stars will be seen indulging in the luscious feast prepared by the contestants of the MasterChef, in the upcoming special episode.

About season 6

MasterChef is one of the most iconic cooking television shows in India. Its format is similar to that of MasterChef Australia. The show provides a platform for several aspiring chefs. The sixth season of the reality television show will be screened on the official channel of Star Plus, and its fans can also stream it on Hotstar’s official website and app. It will air on television at 9.30 pm. Fans are very excited as they have just stepped into the show’s season six, with the new contestants. The appearance of cricketers on the show will definitely contribute to the skyrocketing TRP of the show. The Indian version of the show has been inspired by the Australian TV show, whereas Britain has its own MasterChef, which features renowned chef Ramsay Gordon.

