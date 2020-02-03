'Fast & Furious 9' Is All Set For A Massive Three-way Clash With Salman And Akshay

The much-awaited trailer of Fast & Furious 9 was launched recently. The trailer shows Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel fighting it out with his little brother Jacob, to be played by John Cena who will mark his debut in the franchise. The trailer sees some emotional scenes and dialogues followed by some unbelievably high-octane action sequences, adrenaline-pumping sound effects and some surprises for the fans. The film has been confirmed for an Eid release on May 22, 2020.

The interesting factor for moviegoers is that the Hollywood action blockbuster will be clashing with two big movies from Bollywood. Salman Khan and Eid are inseparable as the actor comes up with his movies on the festival almost every year. This year, Salman Khan is geared up for the release of his other movie titled Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman is usually the only one releasing his films on Eid but this year that is not the case. Apart from Fast & Furious 9, he will also be joined by Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. The Khiladi of Bollywood is all set to release his horror-comedy on the same day. The movie also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is the remake of popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

With two Bollywood heavyweights expected to release their movie on the same day, Universal Studios were expected to change their release date in India to avoid clashes. However, the studio has made it clear with the trailer that the movie will be releasing on May 22, 2020, worldwide, including in India. Fans are surprised and excited for the mother of all clashes this Eid.

The initial parts of the Fast & Furious series weren’t that big of a hit in India. Things began to change with the fifth instalment of the franchise that released in 2011. Fast & Furious 7 had taken the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2015 and became the first Hollywood movie to join the coveted ₹100 Crores club.

The major reason behind the success of Fast & Furious 7 is considered to be the demise of one of the lead actors from the film, Paul Walker around the same time. A small section of the industry is hopeful that at least one out of these three films will bow down and opt-out. But as of now, the three-way-clash on Eid 2020 is much anticipated with these three blockbusters raring to go in the same race.

