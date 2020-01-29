Vin Diesel Reveals First Teaser Poster Of 'Fast & Furious 9'; See Here

Fast & Furious is among the most popular franchise around the globe. After the success of eight films in the series till now, a new addition is set to arrive soon. Vin Diesel who plays the key role of Dominic Toretto in the franchise, reveals the first teaser poster of Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Diesel reveals F9 first teaser poster

Among the most awaited films of the year is the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious series. The trailer of the film is expected to release soon, but before that Vin Diesel dropped the first teaser poster, which revealed the name of the movie. It has been named F9: The Fast Saga or might simply be called as F9, see the post below.

Earlier Vin Diesel, in his post from Instagram, disclosed that he has seen the four minutes’ trailer of F9 and was left speechless. He stated that he cannot wait for the audiences to see it and thanked the fans for their love and support. Fast 9: The Fast Saga trailer is slated to be out on January 31, 2020.

Our epic trailer launch and concert in Miami for F9 is right around the corner. Can’t wait to show you on 1/31. All love.



❤️ this Tweet to receive F9 content from @TheFastSaga before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/wi6vpdZQHQ — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) January 24, 2020

The Fast & Furious franchise started off small, but over the years has become one of the biggest film franchises across the world. According to reports, the films have collectively grossed over $5.9 billion worldwide. Even a spin-off film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba was released last year and earned good responses.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 is said to be a high octane action film and bigger than the previous films. Besides Vin Diesel, it stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. After missing out on the last movie, Jordana Brewster has also been confirmed to return as Dom's sister Mia. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

