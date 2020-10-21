'Fast And Furious' Franchise To Conclude After Two More Films, To Be Helmed By Justin Lin

Universal Pictures is planning to conclude the Fast and Furious core film franchise with two final movies that will bring to a close a franchise that has revved its way to become the highest-grossing movie series in the studio’s history. According to Variety, the two films will be helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth Fast and Furious films. Justin will once again don the hat of the director to direct the final two installments and drive the franchise to the finishing line.

It is likely that the final two installments will be produced by Diesel through his One Race Films banner, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Lin, Neal Moritz, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent. They are the producers of Fast and Furious 9. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe is coming to an end completely. While the core storyline following Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude after Lin directs the 11th installment, spin-off movies based on 'Fast and Furious' characters are currently in development at Universal.

The latest film of the franchise titled F9, was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but Universal pushed the project to Memorial Day 2021 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That film stars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, along with several actors who have played memorable roles in past Fast and Furious films. Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also stars Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Kang. The storyline of the upcoming film will revolve around the final two vehicles together, but the natural speculation will be to wonder whether Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — core castmembers who peeled off for the F&F spinoff Hobbs & Shaw after Johnson and Diesel had a falling out, will be back for the finale. (Image credit: Fast and Furious 9/ Instagram)

